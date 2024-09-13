3,784 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Purchased by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 25.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,517,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $103,804,000 after buying an additional 506,538 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 7,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,127,360 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $541,372,000 after purchasing an additional 936,823 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 178,391 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $43.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.88. The company has a market cap of $184.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.66.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

