2,685 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Acquired by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 94.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.49. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.05.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on KHC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

