23,879 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,145,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,811,000 after purchasing an additional 242,783 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after buying an additional 128,780 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 200,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 196,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after buying an additional 25,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,755,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSMO opened at $62.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $439.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.80.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

