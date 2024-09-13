214,537 Shares in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Purchased by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 214,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,000. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.82% of Gorman-Rupp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 517.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 63.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gorman-Rupp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a one year low of $28.87 and a one year high of $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $971.82 million, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.85.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $169.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.44 million. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 11.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

