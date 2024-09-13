18,881 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Acquired by Hardin Capital Partners LLC

Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 0.7% of Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,820,000 after buying an additional 14,778,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681,472 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 419.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,864,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,780 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,038,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,287,000.

Shares of VXUS opened at $62.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $63.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.484 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

