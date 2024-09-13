1,800 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by TradeLink Capital LLC

TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.8% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Caterpillar by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 394,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,289,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.8% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.4 %

CAT opened at $339.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $382.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $340.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

