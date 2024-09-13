174,810 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Acquired by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 174,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,000. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up about 3.9% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Scarborough Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 524,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,118,000 after purchasing an additional 52,344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 305,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after buying an additional 158,285 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,151,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth $4,565,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth $1,903,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 0.6 %

RDVY opened at $56.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $59.07.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2616 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

