Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 663,300 shares, a drop of 83.5% from the August 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Someit Sidhu sold 51,728 shares of Zura Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $200,187.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,085,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,567.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zura Bio
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zura Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in shares of Zura Bio by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Zura Bio by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zura Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Zura Bio Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of Zura Bio stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $3.58. 176,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,102. Zura Bio has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76.
Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zura Bio will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
About Zura Bio
Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.
