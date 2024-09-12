Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 663,300 shares, a drop of 83.5% from the August 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In related news, Director Someit Sidhu sold 51,728 shares of Zura Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $200,187.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,085,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,567.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zura Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in shares of Zura Bio by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Zura Bio by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zura Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

ZURA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zura Bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of Zura Bio stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $3.58. 176,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,102. Zura Bio has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zura Bio will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

