Zacks Research Comments on Five Below, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Five Below in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Five Below from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $89.58 on Thursday. Five Below has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $216.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average of $127.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at $1,291,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Five Below by 556.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,991,000 after purchasing an additional 769,980 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 53.7% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.0% in the second quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 6,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

