YUSD Stablecoin Price Tops $0.99 on Exchanges (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. YUSD Stablecoin has a market capitalization of $216.68 million and approximately $31.32 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.99339368 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

