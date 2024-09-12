Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 468,400 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the August 15th total of 1,797,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,171.0 days.
Yue Yuen Industrial Price Performance
YUEIF remained flat at $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.10.
Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile
