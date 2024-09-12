Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 468,400 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the August 15th total of 1,797,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,171.0 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Price Performance

YUEIF remained flat at $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.10.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

