Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yotta Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC raised its stake in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA – Free Report) by 3,169.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,178 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC owned 1.84% of Yotta Acquisition worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Yotta Acquisition Price Performance

Yotta Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,556. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. Yotta Acquisition has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $15.49.

Yotta Acquisition Company Profile

Yotta Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

