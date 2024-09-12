YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Trading Up 2.8%

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.89 and last traded at $12.86. 590,638 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,354,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 1,494.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

