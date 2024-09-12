Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.14.

YMAB opened at $13.27 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $591.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Joris Wilms sold 5,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $449,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

