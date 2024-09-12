Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 18,606 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lowered its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,850 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 18,606 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995,783 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $61,310,000 after buying an additional 24,059 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after buying an additional 25,814 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $70.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.05. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Melius started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

