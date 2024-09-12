Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 104,666 Shares of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,844,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,666 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Arbe Robotics were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,439,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the first quarter worth $319,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Arbe Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of ARBE opened at $1.88 on Thursday. Arbe Robotics Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of -0.03.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics ( NASDAQ:ARBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Arbe Robotics had a negative net margin of 3,318.73% and a negative return on equity of 80.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arbe Robotics Ltd. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

