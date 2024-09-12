Y.D. More Investments Ltd Purchases New Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,469,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned about 0.21% of OPKO Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,733,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after buying an additional 183,754 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 18.2% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 107.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,253,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 648,569 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 2.5% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 960,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in OPKO Health by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 776,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 79,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OPK. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OPKO Health news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $397,534.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,469,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,944,577.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 736,644 shares of company stock valued at $23,874,134 in the last 90 days. 47.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

OPK stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.70 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

