Y.D. More Investments Ltd Makes New $791,000 Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after buying an additional 39,780 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 383,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 48,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock opened at $47.47 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $47.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.28.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

