Y.D. More Investments Ltd Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.2% in the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Chevron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $137.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.92.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

