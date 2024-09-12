Y.D. More Investments Ltd Buys 6,300 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,066,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407,258 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,648,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892,110 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,681,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,896,000 after buying an additional 10,210,788 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,363,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,357,000 after buying an additional 68,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,590,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,516,000 after buying an additional 1,585,673 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT stock opened at $83.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $83.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.42.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

