Y.D. More Investments Ltd Buys 3,006 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 102.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,549,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYBR stock opened at $265.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -415.20 and a beta of 1.11. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $152.03 and a fifty-two week high of $293.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.74 and a 200-day moving average of $257.19.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.83.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

