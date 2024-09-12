Y.D. More Investments Ltd Boosts Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,976 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,497,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,477,000 after acquiring an additional 94,241 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,470,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,242,000 after acquiring an additional 74,504 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,469,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,281,000 after acquiring an additional 242,956 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 11,416.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,115 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $895,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,651,994.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $5,836,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $895,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,152 shares in the company, valued at $50,651,994.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,769 shares of company stock worth $28,250,113. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $130.02 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $143.34. The firm has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of -120.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 737.67 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.16.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DASH shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on DoorDash from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

