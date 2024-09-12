Y.D. More Investments Ltd Acquires New Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 86.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.38.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $336.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $145.76 and a 12 month high of $359.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.28 and a 200 day moving average of $303.14. The firm has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of -502.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.