Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.53

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.53 and last traded at $36.51, with a volume of 453701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.44.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.60.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $297,000.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

