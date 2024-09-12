Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Worthington Steel Stock Up 1.5 %

WS opened at $31.30 on Thursday. Worthington Steel has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $41.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.19.

Get Worthington Steel alerts:

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $911.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Steel will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.