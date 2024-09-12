Woodford Patient Capital Trust (LON:WPCT) Trading Down 2%

Woodford Patient Capital Trust PLC (LON:WPCT – Get Free Report) shares fell 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32.61 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 33.60 ($0.44). 1,888,608 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 2,977,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.30 ($0.45).

Woodford Patient Capital Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £305.30 million and a P/E ratio of 5.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 33.60.

About Woodford Patient Capital Trust

(Get Free Report)

Woodford Patient Capital Trust plc specializes in investments in startups, early stage, growth stage, and mature stage investments. These include companies at a pre-revenue and pre-profit stage which have strong intellectual property and technology. The fund primarily invests in the healthcare, financials, industrials, technology, consumer goods, telecommunications, basic materials, and biotechnology sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Woodford Patient Capital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodford Patient Capital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.