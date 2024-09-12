WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.94

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.94 and last traded at $44.94, with a volume of 12506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.84.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.33.

Get WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGGY. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 25.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $853,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 42,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated investment-grade securities, divided into 20 subcomponents. Subcomponents are reweighted to achieve higher yield-to-worst.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.