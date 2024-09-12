WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:INDH) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:INDH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:INDH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 920,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,501,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 74.84% of WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.58. 5,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,427. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.72. WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $44.65.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.