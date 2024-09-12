William Blair Comments on Oracle Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Oracle in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 10th. William Blair analyst S. Naji now forecasts that the enterprise software provider will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.68.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $157.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 over the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

