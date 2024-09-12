Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Major Shareholder Sells $101,414.95 in Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $101,414.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,546,408.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 5th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 13,500 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $258,795.00.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 2,900 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $55,245.00.
- On Thursday, August 29th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,600 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $68,904.00.
- On Monday, August 26th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,857 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $73,051.58.
- On Monday, August 12th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,516 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $66,804.00.
- On Wednesday, July 31st, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,000 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $59,100.00.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 9.1 %
WHLR stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $547.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Research Report on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.