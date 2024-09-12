Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPJ) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.38 Per Share

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPJ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.375 per share on Sunday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from Westpac Banking’s previous interim dividend of $1.37.

Westpac Banking Price Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.