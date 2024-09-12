Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 141.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,608 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,723 shares during the quarter. Western Digital accounts for 0.8% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth $31,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $134,391.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,957.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $27,059.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $134,391.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,957.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,642. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WDC

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $63.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.39. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $81.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.