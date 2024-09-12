Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $10,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,440,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,170,000 after buying an additional 395,101 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $917,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,706.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 29,188 shares during the period. M&G Plc boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 133,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,734 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,198 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.27.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $160,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $160,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,996 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $247,919.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,391. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of WAL stock opened at $78.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $85.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.