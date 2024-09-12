Wells Fargo & Company Trims Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Target Price to $80.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.81.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $68.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.32 and a 200 day moving average of $83.72. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,218,138 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,964,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,061,277,000 after purchasing an additional 600,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,827,347,000 after acquiring an additional 809,605 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,274 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,827,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,283,098,000 after acquiring an additional 393,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $648,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

