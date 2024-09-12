Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the closed-end fund’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.88% from the company’s current price.

BEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE:BEN opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $30.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson purchased 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $395,955.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,055. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson bought 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $395,955.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,055. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 331,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,189,637 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,451 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 309.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 14,596 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $55,956,000 after buying an additional 37,474 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

