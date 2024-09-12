Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RJF. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.70.

Shares of RJF opened at $115.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Raymond James has a one year low of $91.67 and a one year high of $131.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.32.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at $8,692,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

