Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Makes New $81,000 Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE PEG opened at $82.20 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $82.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.48%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,014,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,406,965 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.