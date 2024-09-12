Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 507.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.41.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $927,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,070 shares in the company, valued at $12,390,445.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $927,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,070 shares in the company, valued at $12,390,445.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total value of $2,696,402.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,849 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,161.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ACN opened at $350.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $219.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.82. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

