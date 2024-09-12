Wedbush Weighs in on Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) – Wedbush raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.69. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Darden Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $9.48 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.07 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.45.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $157.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $176.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.73%.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $352,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,483.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total transaction of $2,344,283.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,735.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $352,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,483.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

