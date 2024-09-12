Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY) Short Interest Update

Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 670,600 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the August 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Webuy Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBUY traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.11. 279,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,238. Webuy Global has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.

About Webuy Global

Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The company sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle daily essential items, e-vouchers, miscellaneous daily needs products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. Webuy Global Ltd was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

