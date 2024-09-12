Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,382,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,453,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,202 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8,308.4% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,864,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770,782 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,671,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,108,000 after acquiring an additional 42,690 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,345,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,209,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,724,000 after acquiring an additional 298,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

EWJ opened at $69.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.02. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $57.20 and a twelve month high of $72.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.