Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,384,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,068,000 after buying an additional 137,178 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,599,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,037 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,742,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,821,000 after buying an additional 1,416,067 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56,912.3% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,788,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,767,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,074,000 after purchasing an additional 973,742 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $103.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

