Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $99.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $107.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

