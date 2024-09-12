Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Takes $308,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,660 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,673,000 after purchasing an additional 552,439 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7,952.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 436,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,272,000 after purchasing an additional 431,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,753,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $370.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $392.14. The stock has a market cap of $127.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $369.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.24.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

