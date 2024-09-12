Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Takes $204,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $116.08 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $85.04 and a 1 year high of $118.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.51.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

