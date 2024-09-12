Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $83.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

