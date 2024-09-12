Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBB opened at $96.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.39. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

