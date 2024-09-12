Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 496,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,820,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 22,313 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 147,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DMXF stock opened at $69.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.06. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.23 and a 52-week high of $71.81.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

