Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Invests $745,000 in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 91.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IHI opened at $59.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.69 and its 200-day moving average is $56.51. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $59.24.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

