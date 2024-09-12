Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Invests $2 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IEFA stock opened at $75.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

